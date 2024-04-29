Beautiful St Kilda Esplanade palm trees along the foreshore have gone up in flames overnight, with police suspecting it was not an accident.

The stunning Marine Parade, home to many and a popular destination, not just for tourists but for Melbournites alike, was adorned by beautiful, tall and several-decade old palm trees that were engulfed by flames just after 7pm on Sunday the 28th of April, as onlookers watched on in horror.

Fire crews raced to the scene and were able to quell the flames in less than half an hour. Luckily no one was hurt, but unfortunately many trees were damaged.

It’s unclear what the motive was, but the police do believe it was an arson attack.