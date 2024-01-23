ShapesTM has announced a brand-new collaboration with the cossie legends at Budgy Smuggler, unveiling three brand-new, limited-edition designs as the weather continues to heat up!

Available nationwide in both the classic Smugglers and Women’s Smuggelettes Two Piece, the new designs reflect Aussies’ favourite ShapesTM flavours – Barbecue, Chicken Crimpy and Pizza.

Fan can get their hands on the limited-edition range from the Budgy Smuggler site and Budgy Smuggler stores. The classic Smugglers will be available at an RRP of $70.00 and the Women’s Smuggelettes Two Piece at $65.00 per piece.