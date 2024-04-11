Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got the pawfect thing for you!

The Pet Show is coming to Melbourne Showgrounds on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14 from 10 am – 4 pm and they’ve got a jam-packed weekend for you and your pets!

There’s going to be:

Bluey & Bingo live interactive experience on stage

interactive experience on stage The Wonderdogs demonstrations & Meet and Greet

demonstrations & and Celebrities & Presenters

& Presenters Dog Arena demonstrations

demonstrations Scales & Tails touch zone

Meet the breeds

Products to try & buy

& buy Face Painting & lots of Fun Activities

& lots of Food trucks and more…