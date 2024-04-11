Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got the pawfect thing for you!
The Pet Show is coming to Melbourne Showgrounds on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14 from 10 am – 4 pm and they’ve got a jam-packed weekend for you and your pets!
There’s going to be:
- Bluey & Bingo live interactive experience on stage
- The Wonderdogs demonstrations & Meet and Greet
- Celebrities & Presenters
- Dog Arena demonstrations
- Scales & Tails touch zone
- Meet the breeds
- Products to try & buy
- Face Painting & lots of Fun Activities
- Food trucks and more…
For the most purrrfect day out grab this one by the tail and don’t miss out as this event SOLD OUT last year.
Part proceeds from each ticket sale go directly to RSPCA Victoria, and so on behalf of our furry, scaly, and feathery friends – how good is that!
For tickets and more head here!