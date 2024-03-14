That’s a headline I never thought I’d write, I also never thought an Oompa Loompa would be President of the United States, but strange things happen.

Big W is copping a LOT of heat online for selling real, legitimate, working, at-home tattoo kits via their ‘Big W Market’. According to the website it’s a place where hand-picked, trusted sellers can sell everything from furniture and tech to appliances, home decor, toys, and white goods. Well, one of those “trusted, hand-picked” third-party sellers thought a tattoo gun was a great idea.

The item was quickly removed from the website when some upset customers (narks) flagged it with the company. Speaking about the $111 bargain a Big W representative told News.com.au “The tattoo kit was recently listed on BIG W Market and we acknowledge this product was not categorised correctly. We can confirm we have removed it from sale, and no orders have been fulfilled.”

What a fun little time to work in their customer service department!