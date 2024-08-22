Has society quietly agreed that men should keep their shirts on?

A recent study has shown that the majority of people believe men should keep their shirts on in public, except when at the beach or pool. Conducted by Perspectus Global, the survey included 2,000 participants in the UK, and found that 75% think it’s inappropriate for men to be shirtless in most public places.

Interestingly, opinions were consistent across genders, with both men and women expressing similar views on the matter. However, nearly half of the respondents suggested they might overlook this rule if the person in question is exceptionally fit.

Harriet Scott, CEO of Perspectus Global, remarked on the findings, noting that the public seems to favour a more modest approach to summer attire. With the UK starting to put their winter clothes on and Aussies starting to take their gear off as the weather heats up, do you think we should take this modest approach to summer?