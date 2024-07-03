Is it your dream to get a job as a producer on The Kyle & Jackie O Show?

Do you often Google “How to work at KIIS FM?”

Or would you just love a career in radio but you’re unsure how to get started?

Whereas many people start out by studying broadcast at University, enrolling on a course at AFTRS (Australian Film Television and Radio School) or bagging a job on the radio station’s street team – there are plenty of other ways to get your foot in the door and stand out.

In this bonus podcast, Kyle & Jackie O’s Executive Producer Pedro Cuccovillo Vitola, Video Producer ‘Yeah But No But Josh’ (Joshua Fox), Digital Content Producer ‘Lingus’ (Ella Kanna) and Content Producer ‘The Teacher’ (Louisa Senteleky) explain the surprising ways they all started their careers in radio and ended up working on the show. They also give advice on how anybody can make it in the media, no matter what their background or past experience may be.