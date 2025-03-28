Melbourne’s favourite bakery Penny for Pound have officially levelled up their Easter range by adding two new drool-worthy pastries!
Joining their hot cross bun range that sells out in seconds are the new Hot Cross-ant and the Hot Cross Cinnamon Scroll.
The Hot Cross-ant
A flaky croissant meets a hot cross bun in this genius mash-up, filled with cinnamon and orange-spiced almond frangipane and topped with the signature Easter cross.
The Hot Cross Cinnamon Scroll
A fluffy scroll dough infused with spiced brown sugar, cinnamon, and plump sultanas, glazed with vanilla sour cream and topped with a cinnamon cross.
TO DIE FOR.
If you need a refresher, here’s the delectable hot cross buns they currently have on offer:
-
Traditional Hot Cross Bun – A classic with Earl Grey-soaked fruit, orange zest, and cinnamon.
-
Triple Choc Hot Cross Bun – A chocolate lover’s dream, oozing with rich dark chocolate chunks in every bite. Every year, Penny for Pound’s Hot Cross Buns sell out – and these new Easter treats won’t last long either!
But run, don’t walk to pick these up as the new creations will only be available for a limited time from April 1st – 20th.
Penny for Pound has three locations in Melbourne: Richmond, Camberwell, and Moorabbin.