Flappy Bird, the once-viral mobile game that captivated millions when it launched in 2014, is set for a comeback after more than a decade. Initially pulled from iOS due to concerns about its addictive nature, the game will soon be revived by a team of fans who’ve acquired the rights.

Slated for release in 2025, the revamped version will include new game modes like a basketball challenge, where the bird flies through hoops, an easier gameplay option, and a competitive battle royale mode. Expect more levels, characters, and content when it hits mobile devices.