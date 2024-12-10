It’s that time of year again when we look back at what got us through 2024, and for 98% of Australian households, that was Arnott’s biscuits.

Arnott’s has crunched the numbers to reveal Australia’s favourite biscuits of the year, showing that in 2024, Aussies purchased over 300 million packets of Arnott’s biscuits – adding up to a total of 8 MILLION individual biscuits.

It’s official, we really love our bikkie’s.

Just to pop that into perspective, that’s 1,500 times more than Eras Tour tickets sold to date, 79,000 times more than the number of seats at the MCG and 5 times the amount of Spotify streams for Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso.

Is it that sweet? I guess so.

Without any further ado, here’s the top ten Arnott’s biscuits for 2024:

1. Tim Tam Original

2. Shapes Barbecue

3. Shapes Chicken Crimpy

4. Shapes Pizza (+1↑ from 2023)

5. Jatz

6. Tim Tam Double Coat (+2↑ from 2023)

7. Salada Original

8. Mint Slice

9. Scotch Finger (+1↑ from 2023)

10. Monte Carlo

As we could have predicted, Tim Tam’s nabbed the number one spot followed by the iconic trio of Barbeque, Chicken Crimpy and Pizza flavoured Shapes (we may not agree with the order but that’s just us).

Jumping up two spots from last year was Tim Tam Double Coat, which we all know never disappoints, and the cult classic Scotch Finger jumped one spot from 2023, revealing that over 2.3 million Aussie households purchased the biscuit this year.

Until next year, we’ll be cheerfully drowning our emotions in countless packets of Arnott’s biscuits.