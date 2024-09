Everyone’s obsessed with Stanley tumblers and now we can stay hydrated in style with the new Barbie™ collection!

The Quencher’s come in 8 different designs, from bright pink to black and range from $90 (30 OZ) and $100 (40 OZ).

40 OZ quencher’s stay cold for up to 11 hours and stay iced for up to 2 whole days!

Other features include:

18/8 recycled stainless steel

Double-wall vacuum insulation

Comfort-grip handle

Car cupholder compatible

Dishwasher safe

BPA-free

You can get your hands on a Barbie™ Quencher by heading to the Stanley website.

