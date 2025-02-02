Followthe podcast on

It has been a big day on The Kyle & Jackie O Show with Kyle revealing he has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, requiring urgent medical attention.

The revelation came as Kyle returned to the airwaves after he missed out on Jackie O’s birthday celebrations on Friday. While explaining his absence, he dropped the bombshell that his medical team had discovered the aneurysm, which could be life-threatening if not treated immediately.

“I was told by my medical team—which sounds like I’m already very sick to have a medical team—that I have a brain aneurysm, and it requires immediate attention. Brain surgery,” Kyle said as he told Jackie and the team about the news.

“So if you’ve just tuned in after all these years, lap it up,” he joked, before warning that “If it bursts, I die instantly.”

“It’s not a blockage. It’s like, imagine your blood vessel is the garden hose and the garden hose is weak and it blisters that like a big bubble, you know like a puncturing it with a big bubble thing. That bubble is the aneurysm, so it’s not blocked.

Medical experts have advised Kyle to avoid stress, heavy lifting and certain…extracurricular activities.

“The odds are pretty good,” he said, as Bruno (Kyle’s manager and Kyle & Jackie O Show Director) confirmed that Kyle’s medical team was very confident in the procedure.

Kyle is set to undergo emergency surgery soon, with recovery potentially lasting anywhere from two to eight weeks.

