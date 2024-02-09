Melbourne…there is a 12 day Ice Cream Festival currently happening! The Yarra Valley Chocolaterie and Ice Creamery has a sister venue on the Great Ocean Road and a lovely venue on the Mornington Peninsula. All three location are hosting the Ice Cream Festival from February 7-18. With each developing new flavours every day be prepared for the classic and the experimental.

If you’re an ultra fan of Ice cream you can book in for 45 minute tastings of 12 different flavours with toppings in a private tasting room. These sessions will take place from on Friday – Sunday during the festival, and cost $24.

Entry to the festival is free, with ice creams starting from $5.50 for a single scoop and $7.50 for double cones and cups. There will also be dairy-free, gluten-free, egg-free and vegan options available, so no one misses out on the fun.

For more info head to their website here