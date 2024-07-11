Fans of US singer Teddy Swims were in for a treat on Tuesday when he gave a surprise performance in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall. Ahead of his sold-out concert that night, Swims joined Melbourne-born artist Inoxia for an impromptu duet, much to the delight of onlookers.

Swims and Inoxia performed his hit single “Lost Control” and followed up with a rendition of Rihanna’s “Stay.” The unexpected collaboration quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing excitement and envy. Comments flooded in, with one Reddit user saying, “Wish I went to work today!” and another adding, “Wow. Love Teddy Swims. Now need to check out Inoxia.”

Swims kicked off the Australian leg of his “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour” with a sold-out show at Riverstage on Tuesday night. Known for blending RnB, country, and pop, Swims has been busking in various countries while on tour. He will continue to perform sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth later this month.