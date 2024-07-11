Fans of US singer Teddy Swims were in for a treat on Tuesday when he gave a surprise performance in Brisbane’s Queen Street Mall. Ahead of his sold-out concert that night, Swims joined Melbourne-born artist Inoxia for an impromptu duet, much to the delight of onlookers.

Swims and Inoxia performed his hit single “Lost Control” and followed up with a rendition of Rihanna’s “Stay.” The unexpected collaboration quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing excitement and envy. Comments flooded in, with one Reddit user saying, “Wish I went to work today!” and another adding, “Wow. Love Teddy Swims. Now need to check out Inoxia.”

@inoxiasounds ARE YOU JOKING?! TEDDY SWIMS SANG LOSE CONTROL WITH ME? IS LIFE REAL?? @Teddy Swims #teddyswims #inoxia #busker #australia #losecontrol ♬ original sound – INOXIA

Swims kicked off the Australian leg of his “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour” with a sold-out show at Riverstage on Tuesday night. Known for blending RnB, country, and pop, Swims has been busking in various countries while on tour. He will continue to perform sold-out shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth later this month.

