Mars have spread a little bit of Christmas joy announcing that they’re releasing a new M&Ms flavour and it’s coming to Australia first!

Sure, Aussies love their little chocolate discs with peanuts and also indulge in the brownie flavour along with the regular and crispy version, while in the US there’s the very tasty peanut butter along with pretzel versions, but for years fans have been requesting one specific type.

Well, request no more chocolate fans as Mars have announced that Cookie Dough M&Ms are on their way and will be coming to Australia in January!

“Our new M&M’S Cookie Dough houses a real cookie dough centre in the heart of an M&M, Ben Hill from Mars said in a statement. “It’s a textural experience that we know Aussies will love.”

Yes. We. Will.