Our favourite Aussie chocolate bar has been reinvented with the release of Violet Crumble’s very own ice cream stick!

This brand-new ice cream is coated in chocolate with earth-shattering crunchy honeycomb pieces and filled with creamy honeycomb-flavoured ice cream.

The perfect sweet treat just in time for summer!

We may or may not be drooling already.

There’s also no need to worry about these bad boys disappearing from shelves anytime soon as they have been announced as a permanent addition to the Violet Crumble family, how good!

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can get your hands on a four-pack of these mouth-watering ice creams now at Coles, Woolworths and IGA supermarkets across Australia or you can grab the single ice creams from AMPOL and 7-Eleven stores.