Customs Den have used the Nike Dunk Low sneaker as a canvas, featuring brand marks and elements distinctive to Red Rooster. The paint used is both crack and water resistant, guaranteeing they’re made to last and wear.

This one-of-a-kind sneaker drop is limited to only 100 pairs in total – super exclusive!

Reds Special Sneaker (only 70 pairs available)

Reds Deluxe Sneaker (only 30 pairs available)

All shoes are made to order and will be delivered within a 6-8 week period. Available from November 13 until sold out. These will never be made again – so get them while you can!

Head to www.redroostershop.com.au for your custom pair of dunks.