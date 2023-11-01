As the weather starts warming up, the drinks start cooling down.

The Kraken Black Spiced Rum has released a refreshingly new Caribbean-style tropical premixed cocktail – providing legendary refreshment all summer long.

Made with Kraken’s legendary signature Black Spiced Rum, the serve has been expertly mixed with natural tropical flavours of pineapple, mango, and coconut, and topped with soda water.

The Kraken Rum Caribbean Punch is 5.5% ABV and sold in four-pack 330mL cans from participating retailers for $29.00 RRP.