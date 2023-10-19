Confectionery and snacking icons Violet Crumble and Carman’s have come together to create a delicious new snack: their Limited Edition Protein Bar.

Made with the quality natural ingredients you know and love from Carman’s, and the iconic taste of Violet Crumble’s shattered honeycomb and milk chocolate, the new snack will be music to the ears of gym-goers and fitness-fanatics with 10g of protein packed into each bar.

The Carman’s Violet Crumble Limited Edition Protein Bars are available in a 6 pack at Coles for just $7.50.

So now you can have a chocolatey snack without feeling bad about the calories…