Believe it or nut, Dare Iced Coffee is bringing back its beloved Hazelnut Latte flavour to the market!

After a six-year hiatus, the much loved flavour is back. Dare Hazelnut Latte has been the brand’s bestselling limited edition offer to date.

Dare’s Hazelnut Latte will be available at Woolworths, Coles and Independent and Convenience Stores in VIC, NSW, QLD, SA, NT, ACT, and TAS from today for a limited time only.