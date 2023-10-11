Melbourne’s dessert scene is getting a sweet upgrade with cupcake vending machines, courtesy of Cake Creations by Kate, created by Katelyn Matheson.

The two-meter-tall Italian-made machines are stocked daily with a variety of treats, including cupcakes in flavours like Biscoff and cookies and cream, macarons, ‘Kate’s Choccies,’ and chunky cookies.

Find them now at CS Square Caroline Springs and Craigieburn Central for 24/7 access to fresh, delectable cupcakes and other sweets, satisfying the demands of dessert lovers throughout Melbourne.

Ten more machines are planned for the coming year, so more locations are on the horizon!

