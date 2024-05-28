Curatif, renowned for crafting the world’s best-premixed cocktails, unveils their latest tropical delight: the Piña Colada. This refined and irresistible drink promises to whisk you away to an endless summer. From the first sip, bold roasted coconut flakes and elegant coconut cream blend seamlessly with fresh pineapple, evoking dreamy cabana vibes.

Enhanced by an ambrosial mix of Appleton Estate Signature Rum and Ron Colón Salvadoreño Rum, the Piña Colada offers a luxurious balance and complexity. It’s as if this sublime cocktail was concocted under a palm-fringed cabana by the Caribbean Sea.

Joining Curatif’s impressive lineup of best-sellers like Tommy’s Margarita and Archie Rose Espresso Martini, the Piña Colada is available NOW. Share a 4-pack with friends for $45, available at curatif.com. Toast to an endless summer with Curatif’s latest creation!

As a connoisseur of premix cocktails, the Curatif Piña Colada is something you can take to a picnic, dinner with friends or just enjoy to yourself on a sunny (or rainy) afternoon. Any time of the day calls for one of these delicious cocktails… just don’t forget the ice!