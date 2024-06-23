South Australian Police have locked down Westfield Marion after reports of an armed person. Police have barricaded the outside of the centre, with many shoppers still inside the building.

Social media posts have been shared showing the alert to shoppers saying ‘Armed Offender – Escape, Hide, Tell’

ABC reports that paramedics are treating two patients for non life-threatening injuries.

SA Police have provided an update stating it was “not a random attack”. According to Assistant Commissioner Scott Duvall, police have responded to “two groups of young males fighting in the food court area of the centre.” Reports also state “that a knife may be involved.”

7NEWS has obtained vision of the moment chaos unfolded inside the food court of Westfield Marion. Two groups of youths are seen fighting and running moments before a lockdown of the shopping centre.

Police state: “As a result of the incident, centre management activated an audible alert and evacuation alarm, and the centre went into lock down.”

The two injured occurred during the evacuation process.

Assistant Commissioner Scott Duval has urged the youth to “hand themselves in to police”.

Shaken shoppers and workers have been reunited with loved ones after they were locked down in Westfield Marion. https://t.co/zFxGyAppN4 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/YH3aoGSQvH — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) June 23, 2024





