Pump up the JAM! Connoisseur has launched a Jam Doughnut flavoured tub of ice cream.

Connoisseur’s newest edition features cinnamon-infused ice cream packed with delectable doughnut-flavoured pieces, mixed with sweet cream ice cream, all swirled together with rich raspberry syrup.

You can get your hands on a 1L tub for $12.00 at all leading supermarkets and participating convenience stores.