Chicken gods KFC are known for their delicious drumrolls, tasty chips and that potato and gravy thing I can’t stop from licking clean at the end of every meal.

What you may NOT know about our poultry-preparing prodigies is they also make killer merchandise. Every so often they’ll drop a collection of limit-edition clothing that is absolute fire, and they’ve done it again.

KFC have just released an Ugly Christmas Sweater collection for Christmas in July and my god they’re truly eye-watering in the greatest possible way. The best thing about this collection of retina-offending clothing is each item comes with a a matching version for your pet! Mr Whiskers or Barkington The Third can rock the exact same sweater as you. Perfect for your family photos!

Check out the full range and pick something up from their website.