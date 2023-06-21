A celebrity chef has “banned” vegans from his restaurant amid an ugly argument over a meal that has spilt over to the internet.

Chef John Mountain took to social media earlier this week to say that people who don’t eat meat or animal products would not be served at his restaurant Fyre in the north of Perth.

“Sadly all vegans are now banned from Fyre (for mental health reasons),” Mountain wrote in a caption of Facebook. “We thank you for your understanding. Xx.”

This ban happened in response to an argument with a customer who asked for vegan options leaving Mountain exasperated.

“It was my only shortfall… I said I would accommodate her, I said we had gnocchi, vegetables… and that was that,” he told The West Australian.

However, Mr Mountain admitted he had “sadly forgotten” the young woman’s request by the time her booking arrived and in response the woman complained to the restaurant by direct message.

She stated that, “My only option was the vegetable dish… it was okay but not that filling… and I was shocked to see it was $32,” She goes onto write, “I think it’s incredibly important nowadays that restaurants can accommodate everyone and to not be able to have actual plant-based meals shows your shortcomings as a chef.”

The chef said to The West Australian that part of her complaint was justified, but the woman took it too far.

“Look, I said I would accommodate her, and I didn’t … but she made the complaint personal.”

So is Mountain right to ban all vegans because of this one rude customer?

