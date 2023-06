Cheeseburger lovers, we’ve got some exciting news.

Woolworths have released Cheeseburger Bites, crunchy Australian beef cheeseburger flavoured chips, coated in a crispy golden crumb.

Matched perfectly with some sliced pickles and tomato sauce, that’s lunch or dinner sorted!

You can get your hands on a pack from your local Woolworths for just $9.50.