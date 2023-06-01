The Tim Tam Genie is back working their deliciously indulgent magic and has created a mid-year treat for Australians with a new Tim Tam flavour – Coconut Cream!

A favourite flavour combination for Aussies, Tim Tam Coconut Cream is a mouth-watering combination of two crunchy biscuits sandwiching a creamy coconut-flavoured centre, all coated in irresistible chocolate – what more could you wish for?