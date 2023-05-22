In celebration of McCafé’s 30th birthday, McDonalds is releasing a limited edition birthday cake flavoured latte!
Served hot or cold, the latte features McCafé’s signature smooth and rich blend combined with delicious cake flavours.
The party doesn’t stop there – the McCafé coffee van is heading on a birthday road trip along the eastern seaboard to hand out free coffees. Kicking off in Melbourne, where the world’s first McCafé was born, the van will then head up the coast, celebrating with customers in Sydney, Brisbane and Townsville.
McCafé 30th birthday tour dates and locations:
|State
|Location
|Date and time
|VIC
|Guilfoyle Lawn, Melbourne Botanic Gardens, Melbourne
|24 May, 6:00AM – 2:00PM
|NSW
|Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, Sydney
|30 May, 5:30AM – 2:00PM
|QLD
|Brisbane Marathon, City Botanic Gardens, Brisbane
|4 June, 5:00AM – 1:00PM
|QLD
|Strand Park, Townsville
|6 June, 5:30AM – 2:00PM
Happy 30th birthday, McCafé!