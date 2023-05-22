In celebration of McCafé’s 30th birthday, McDonalds is releasing a limited edition birthday cake flavoured latte!

Served hot or cold, the latte features McCafé’s signature smooth and rich blend combined with delicious cake flavours.

The party doesn’t stop there – the McCafé coffee van is heading on a birthday road trip along the eastern seaboard to hand out free coffees. Kicking off in Melbourne, where the world’s first McCafé was born, the van will then head up the coast, celebrating with customers in Sydney, Brisbane and Townsville.

McCafé 30th birthday tour dates and locations:

State Location Date and time VIC Guilfoyle Lawn, Melbourne Botanic Gardens, Melbourne 24 May, 6:00AM – 2:00PM NSW Mrs Macquarie’s Chair, Sydney 30 May, 5:30AM – 2:00PM QLD Brisbane Marathon, City Botanic Gardens, Brisbane 4 June, 5:00AM – 1:00PM QLD Strand Park, Townsville 6 June, 5:30AM – 2:00PM

Happy 30th birthday, McCafé!