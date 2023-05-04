Hold onto your hats, dessert lovers! Ferrero, the makers of the iconic Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello chocolates, are taking their game to the next level with their latest frozen treats. That’s right, you heard it here first: Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello are going on a stick and straight into your freezer!

As if the original chocolates weren’t delicious enough, Ferrero has decided to up the ante with these new frozen treats. The Ferrero Rocher Classic frozen dessert features the classic taste of Ferrero Rocher, but with the added bonus of smooth hazelnut and cocoa flavours. And let’s not forget the crunchy roasted hazelnut pieces that are carefully selected and expertly roasted for that perfect frozen crunch.

But if you’re a coconut fan, you’re in for a real treat with the new Raffaello frozen dessert. This refreshing blend of exotic tastes and exciting textures features the unique taste of Raffaello in a coconut-flavoured stick format, covered with a crispy white coating and a generous sprinkling of coconut shavings and crunchy almond pieces. It’s the perfect way to cool off on a hot day!

Now, we know what you’re thinking: “Where can I get my hands on these delicious treats?” Well, fear not! The new Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello 4-stick multipacks will be available exclusively in Woolworths stores nationwide. And at an RRP of just $12, it’s a small price to pay for a taste of heaven.