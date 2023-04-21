Nothing says “I love you, Mum” more than gifting her what she loves most in the world. No, I’m not talking about quality time with you or an afternoon with the grandkids I mean what she really loves the most – wine.

Mums love cracking open a bottle of the good stuff whether it’s someone’s birthday, the family’s over for dinner, or because “I know it’s Tuesday love but life’s short!”. To help you pick out a decent bottle without standing in the wine aisle scratching your head for 45mins may I present ‘Pinot and Pinks’. The good folk over at Fourth Wave Wine have assembled some easy picks for you to grab on your way next time you pop over to Mum’s for a free dinner for a visit because you miss her.

Pinot Picks for Under $30

Cowpunk Pinot Noir 2021

Wild Folk Pinot Noir 2022

Top Pinot Picks Under $20

Little Giant Pinot Noir 2022

Tread Softly Pinot Noir 2022

Frank Pinot Noir 2022

Elephant in the Room Pinot Noir 2020

Top Rosé and Pinks Under $20

The Hero Rosé 2021

Farm Hand Rosé 2021

Tread Softly Rosé 2022

Top Pink Spirits Under $60

Tread Softly Pink Gin

Tread Softly Native Botanicals Pink Vodka

Pick up a bottle for Mum (and yourself) at Dan Murphy’s, BWS & Independent retailers. Happy Mother’s Day!

