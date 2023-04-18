The debate on whether to refer to the popular pub dish as a parma or parmi may be ongoing, but it is universally agreed upon that utilizing fake cheese on this classic meal is sacrilegious. Recently, a Brisbane resident took to Reddit to express his disappointment with the quality of the Aussie pub’s famous dish.

Reddit user u/OfficialUberZ posted an image of what could potentially be the most unsatisfactory parma in Australia, with a caption that read, “If you needed proof that the world is falling apart, I just paid $24 for this. Can you guess what it is?”



The picture displayed a chicken parmigiana with plastic cheese slices on top, causing disgust among many users. One commenter noted that the plastic covering was still present, while another questioned the use of fake cheese on a parmi.

A user recommended sending the dish back, while another commented that the use of plastic cheese was a crime. In the comments section, many people urged the original poster to disclose the name of the pub, which was later revealed to be a local Sports Club.