Australia’s #1 hard seltzer brand, White Claw, has dropped its latest variety pack serving up three new refreshing flavours!

Variety Pack No. 2 will feature a colourful combo of four flavours, the much-loved Pineapple alongside three new flavours exclusively in the variety pack – Strawberry, Lemon and Passion Fruit.

It’s no wonder White Claws are an absolute favourite among Aussies, with only 95 calories in a can and gluten-free, it’s perfect for Aussies looking for a mindful refreshment option.

White Claw’s serving instructions suggest they are best served fresh out of the esky and in good company!

White Claw Variety Pack No.2 will be available nationwide from Wednesday 29 March at bottle stores at a RRP of $62 for a 10-pack.