Brace yourself – we’ve got brilliant news for you!

Sara Lee has listened to the masses and decided to give the people what they want with the return of its much-missed Banana Cake.

After being discontinued several years ago, Aussies are lining the streets to get their hands on the banana beauty.

Returning just in time for Easter, the light and fluffy banana cake is coming back in all its original glory.

This true crowd pleaser is perfect to have on hand in the freezer for all occasions, so Aussies are always only moments away from their first bite of nostalgia.

Sara Lee’s Banana Cake is available in the frozen dessert section of select independent grocery stores now!