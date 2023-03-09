Pringles just levelled up with two new Limited-Edition Pringles® flavours – Meat Lovers Pizza and Cheesy Garlic.

These new products are a multi-sensory snacking adventure with insanely accurate flavours delivering a full-on taste sensation!

The Pringles® Meat Lovers Pizza Flavour is bursting with rich meaty flavour, and truly evokes all the senses of a classic meat lover’s pizza. Whilst tangy garlic and flavoursome cheese combine to make the Pringles® Cheesy Garlic Flavour – set to be one of the most unforgettable Pringles flavours of all time.

You can get your hands on a pack for just $5.00 at all Woolies, Coles and major independent retailers.