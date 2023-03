Happy little Vegemites, you’ll either love or hate this.

Green’s have released Vegemite Choc Chunk Brownies – a mitey gooey, chunky, and chocolate flavoured brownie cleverly blended with the iconic taste of Australia, VEGEMITE!

We’ve seen the mix of sweet and savoury with Vegemite’s limited-edition chocolate and cookies. Now it’s time to give the brownies a go.

You can get a box and give it a try now in Coles and independent grocers. It will be available from 24 April at Woolworths.