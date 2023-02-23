If it wasn’t enough that people could add extra vanilla syrup, cold foam, ice, strawberry pulp, oat milk and whatever else, now they can add olive oil.

The coffee giant has launched a new ‘Oleato’ range in the U.S that includes a spoonful of Partanna cold-pressed virgin olive oil.

Starbucks executive officer, Howard Schultz, said he was inspired by the coffee he had during trips to Italy, and he’s hoping this kick starts a new coffee revolution around the world.

A spoonful of olive oil a day is already a bit of a health trend that is becoming more and more popular. Celebrities like Ryan Seacrest posted a video on Instagram sharing the benefits of his loved sip of olive oil.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Some of the health benefits include:

  • weight loss
  • helps fight against cancers
  • great for heart health
  • improves brain power
  • works as an anti-inflammatory
  • strengthens skin/nails/hair
  • helps with digestion

Australia hasn’t joined the trend at our Starbucks stores yet but we have a feeling it won’t be everyone’s cup of joe!

Want more? Here's a bit we love from Will & Woody – catch the boys weekdays from 4PM on KIIS101.1!