In an unexpected twist, Twisties has announced it will bring fans the ultimate taste of luxury with its latest flavour launch: Twisties Caviar.

The limited edition Twisties Caviar combines the iconic Twistie crunch with the sophisticated caviar flavour… so, salty?

Over 30 packs per day of the limited-edition flavour will be given away through an exclusive socials giveaway on Twisties’ Instagram and Facebook channels. Head over to Twisties Australia page or @twisties_aus to be one of the first to try.