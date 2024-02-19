There’s a new trend taking over the wine world, the bagnum, but what is it!? Let’s start with a magnum and go from there.

A Magnum is a large bottle of wine that (usually) holds two bottles worth of wine. A bagnum is a magnum but, you guessed it, in a bag!

The Aussie legends at Rewild have just launched a range of eco-conscious bagnums so you can take your weekends, long lunches, or games of “goon of fortune” to the next level*

Each bagnum holds 1.5 litres of wine (hellllooo!) and is 90% lighter than glass so lugging your picnic to the perfect spot in the park just got easier. Available in Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Shiraz varieties you can pick one up from Dan Murphy’s for $17.99

*drink responsibly, we’re just havin’ a giggle