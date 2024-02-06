After 40 years of service the original La Porchetta in Melbourne on Rathdowne Street will be closing its doors on Sunday.

The store was taken over by Rocco ‘Rocky’ Pantaleo and Felice Nania in 1985 and proved to be very popular, especially with students for its affordable yet high quality Italian cuisine.

Since opening the doors of their Carlton restaurant, La Porchetta stores also popped up around Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia.

However, Pantaleo family members Natalina and Azzurra shared a post on Monday announcing that the family will be moving onto “New Beginnings” and to “Pursue New Ventures”.

Other stores will continue trading but the closing of the Carlton restaurant is a true end of an era.

