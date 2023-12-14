We can all agree that Ferrero Rocher’s are a must-have sweet treat over Christmas while also making the perfect stocking stuffer.

Ferrero Rocher is ringing in the festive season with the launch of two luxurious new additions to their Christmas range, the Ferrero Collection Chocolate Spheres in two flavours.

The Hazelnut spheres are filled with a luscious Hazelnut filling and covered in milk chocolate while the Dark spheres have a luscious cocoa filling covered in decadent dark chocolate.

The new releases join their classic Christmas range, featuring their brands Ferrero Rocher and the Ferrero Collection, including Rocher, Rafaello and Rondnoir.

Take a look at a few of the products available in their Christmas collection below, available at all major grocery retailers now!