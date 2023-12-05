Christmas is around the corner and all the festive parties are starting!
We’ve got you covered for your Friendsmas cocktails.
Caramilk Eggnog
Ingredients:
- 180g packet Cadbury Caramilk chocolate
- 250ml (1 cup) thickened cream, plus extra, whipped, to serve
- 250ml (1 cup) milk
- 4 egg yolks
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 55g (1/4 cup) caster sugar
- 60ml (1/4 cup) spiced rum
- 60ml (1/4 cup) spiced rum
- Ground nutmeg, to serve
Method:
Step 1
Use a vegetable peeler to slice the side of the chocolate block into 1 tbsp of shavings. Finely chop the remaining chocolate.
Step 2
Place the chopped chocolate, cream and milk in a saucepan over low heat. Cook, stirring, until chocolate has melted and mixture just comes to the boil. Remove from heat.
Step 3
Use a balloon whisk to whisk the egg yolks, vanilla and sugar in a large bowl until pale and thickened. Gradually whisk in the hot cream mixture. Return mixture to saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring constantly, for 8-10 minutes or until mixture thickens slightly (it should coat the back of a spoon). Do not let the mixture boil. Stir in the rum.
Salted Caramilk Martini
Ingredients:
• 1/2 x 180g block Caramilk chocolate, chopped
• 60ml (1/4 cup) thickened cream
• 6 ice cubes
• 80ml (1/3 cup) milk
• 60ml (1/4 cup) vodka
• 60ml (1/4 cup) Baileys Irish Cream liqueur
• Whipped cream, to serve
• Grated dark chocolate, to serve
• Sea salt flakes, to serve
Method:
Step 1
Place 2 serving glasses in the freezer to chill.
Step 2
Place chopped chocolate and cream in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH (100%) for 1 minute, stirring halfway, until melted and smooth. Set aside for 10 minutes to cool.
Step 3
Place ice, chocolate mixture, milk, vodka and Baileys into a cocktail shaker. Secure lid. Shake well to combine. Strain into chilled glasses. Dollop with whipped cream and sprinkle with the grated chocolate and salt. Serve immediately.
Christmas Pudding Martini
Ingredients:
125ml (1/2 cup) golden syrup
90g (1/2 cup) sultanas
1 cinnamon stick
Ice cubes, to shake
50g white chocolate, melted
4 green glacé cherries
2 red maraschino cherries, stems removed
125ml (1/2 cup) gin
Pouring cream, to serve
Ground nutmeg, to sprinkle
Method:
Step 1
Place the golden syrup, sultanas, cinnamon stick and 250ml (1 cup) water in a saucepan. Cook, stirring, over low heat until well combined. Increase heat to medium and bring to a simmer. Simmer, uncovered, for 12-13 minutes or until thickened and reduced (you should have 200ml syrup). Strain the syrup (reserve the sultanas and discard the cinnamon stick). Set aside for 1 hour or until cooled completely.
Step 2
Drizzle white chocolate around the rim of 2 martini glasses. Thread 2 glacé and 1 maraschino cherry each, alternating colours, onto 2 skewers.
Step 3
Place the ice, golden syrup mixture and gin in a cocktail shaker. Shake for 30 seconds over a little cream and sprinkle with nutmeg. Serve with cherry skewers.
Gingerbread Martini
Ingredients:
• 1/4 cup caramel sauce
• 1/4 tsp mixed spice
• 1/4 tsp ground ginger
• 6 ice cubes
• 1/2 cup thickened cream
• 1/4 cup vodka
• 1 tbsp Baileys Irish cream liqueur
• Whipped cream, to serve
• Extra caramel sauce, to serve
• Small gingerbread men, whole and crushed, to serve
Method:
Step 1
Combine caramel sauce, mixed spice and ginger in a small jug.
Step 2
Place ice cubes, cream, caramel mixture, vodka and Baileys in a cocktail shaker. Secure lid. Shake well to combine.
Step 3
Pour into chilled serving glasses. Dollop with whipped cream. Drizzle with extra caramel sauce. Decorate with whole and crushed gingerbread men. Serve.
Piña Colada Slushie
Ingredients:
• 55g (1/4 cup) caster sugar
• 300g frozen chopped pineapple
• 100ml Malibu
• 60ml (1/4 cup) coconut water
• Coconut flakes and pineapple leaves, to decorate
Method:
Step 1
Place the sugar and 60ml (1/4 cup) water in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to the boil. Cook for 5 minutes or until it thickens slightly. Pour into a heatproof jug. Place in the fridge for 1 hour to chill.
Step 2
Place the pineapple and 2 tablespoonfuls of the sugar syrup in a blender. Blend until combined. Add the rum and coconut water. Blend until smooth. Divide mixture between 2 serving glasses. Top with coconut flakes and pineapple leaves.
Strawberry Margaritas
Ingredients:
- 10 cups (2.5L) chilled lemonade
- Ice cubes, to serve
- Lime slices, to serve
- Sliced strawberries, to serve
Margarita mix
- 500g fresh or frozen strawberries
- 1/4 cup (55g) caster sugar
- 1/2 cup (125ml) tequila
- 1/2 cup (125ml) triple sec liqueur
- 1/4 cup (60ml) lime juice
Method:
Step 1
To make the margarita mix, combine the strawberries and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5-7 mins or until the strawberries release their juices and mixture thickens. Cool slightly.
Step 2
Transfer the strawberry mixture to a blender and blend until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into a large jug. Discard solids. Add the tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Stir to combine. Transfer to an airtight container and place in the fridge to chill.
Step 3
Combine the margarita mix and lemonade in a jug. Add ice cubes, lime slices and sliced strawberry. Stir well before dividing among serving glasses.
For more recipes, head to the Taste website!
Credit: Taste.com.au