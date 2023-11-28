One of the most important times of the year… Macca’s summer menu is out and this year the McRib and Chicken Big Mac is BACK.

The McRib – Macca’s most requested product ever is back for the first time since 2020, after being requested by fans.

Making a grand entrance alongside the classic McRib is the new McRib Deluxe, a fresh, new take on the epic burger that comes with the addition of cheese, 100% Aussie lettuce and tomato, plus creamy McChicken sauce.

Back by popular demand is the Chicken Big Mac, a take on the Golden Arches’ favourite and Onion Rings with BBQ Sauce, the perfect summer snack.

To top it all off, the Tim Tam McFlurry is back with a new chocolate twist featuring Chocolate Soft Serve, as well as the new Frozen Coke Y3000!

Part of the Coke Creations platform, Aussies can enjoy the taste of the future with the new Coca-Cola flavour from the Year 3000. Co-created with AI, the limited-edition Frozen Coke Y3000 is only available at Macca’s.

If you need us, we’ll be at the drive thru!

