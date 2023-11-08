Twisties unexpected twist… Introducing the Twisties Scented Candle Collection.

Infusing Aussie homes across the country with the indulgent aromas of chicken and cheese (not to be mistaken for dinner in the oven), Twisties is launching its unique and first-of-its-kind candle collection nationwide today!

Twisties’ has collaborated with Angel Aromatics to create their next unexpected plot twist; a limited-edition Twisties x Angel Aromatic candle collection with the iconic scents of Twisties Cheese and Twisties Chicken. Yes, chicken and cheese.

The limited-edition candles will be available for $24.95 each on www.angelaromatics.com.au/collections/twisties.