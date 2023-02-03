I have that very Millenial/Gen Z problem of wanting nice things but having exactly zero dollars in my bank account. Lucky for me, the Kmart gods are smiling upon us.

They’ve just launched a range of fancy-looking homeware for MUCH less than you’d pay at one of those stores where the employees give you a snooty look just for being there.

The range has everything from vintage-style tumblers and hi-ball glasses, wall mirrors, trays and vases, and decorative candles all the way through to rattan furniture and cosy textiles.

Check out the full range via their website and say goodbye to drinking out of an old jam jar.