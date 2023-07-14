I don’t know a single person who doesn’t own at least two items from IKEA. They’re a Swedish furniture juggernaut that also make delicious meatballs.

If you love the build-it-yourself brand and are keen on the retro look brace yourself. To celebrate 80yrs of selling stuff with an allen key IKEA are re-releasing their top-selling products from over the past (almost) century. Everything from shower curtains and linen to stools and bedside tables, they have it all (naturally).

The limited edition range is available now from your local IKEA or their website.