These moon light lamps are popping off.

ALDI has joined the trend and at a discounted price (yay for us)!

There’s 16 different light settings, so pick your mood or match it with the real moon outside! AND you can choose out of two different stand colours, a light or dark wood.

They’re on shelves from February 1st as part of ALDI’s Special Buys, going for $14.99. Check it out on their site.