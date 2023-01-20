Candle lovers rejoice!
Glasshouse has launched a new Tutti Frutti range for the summer.
Their new scents include:
Neon Rays (Mango Bellini) – Clink your cocktails together as succulent, juicy Mango and Peach bleed into mouth-watering Rose, Blackcurrant and Apricot.
Jubilant Haze (Lychee Lime Fizz) – Cool off on warm nights with a spritz of zesty Lime, swirled with Lychee, Rhubarb and Vanilla for lip-licking, fruit frappe fun. The Jubilant Haze not only comes in candle form, you can also grab a 14mL perfume.
Each 380g candle sells for $59.95 while the perfume spray is $29.95.
You can purchase the Tutti Frutti range from the Glasshouse Fragrances website.