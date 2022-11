The Tim Tam Store is back by popular demand! These delicious-smelling products are all available via Arnotts.com

Whether you’re looking to indulge in a gift for yourself or someone special in your life, the full range includes:

Tim Tam Perfume (50ml) – $99.00

Newly reformulated into a 50ml EDP, was previously 30ml

Tim Tam Candle – $39.00

Tim Tam Diffuser – $39.00

Tim Tam Body Lotion (250g – new product ) – $39.00

) – $39.00 Tim Tam Bundle – $149.00 Includes Candle, Perfume and Body Lotion