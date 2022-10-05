Budgy Smuggler has smuggled Streets ice-creams into a swimwear collection sure to stir up nostalgic Australian summer vibes.

In-store at Budgy Smuggler’s Bondi store from Friday 7 October and available online from Monday 10 October.

Featuring the iconic imagery of all-time Streets classics Paddle Pop, Bubble-O-Bill, Splice and Golden Gaytime, the fashionable range includes smuggling mens swimwear ($60), booty shorts ($70), one pieces ($90), tops ($60) and bottoms ($60) as well as branded bucket hats ($45).

Made with a chlorine-resistant fabric comfortable for swimming, sport and general casual wear, each playful piece in the cheeky collection celebrates the much-loved iconic Australian summer ice-creams.