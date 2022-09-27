Heineken have decided to do all the hard workers a favour and put a stop to them over working. Work-life balance is key.
The Dutch brewing company have created a bottle opener like no other – ‘The Closer’. The high-tech bottle opener is designed to immediately shut down all work appliances when it’s used to open a beer.
Check out the demo:
- Aussies work an average of eight extra 38-hour weeks of work per year and are the most burnt out workers in the world
- Australian employers receive $125 billion of free labour from their employees per year
Let’s just hope no one cracks open a beer at lunch time and shuts down all the office computers!